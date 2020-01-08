Storm's Wood resigns as football coach

Hopkins County Central announced the resignation of head football coach Stephen Wood on Tuesday. Wood coached the Storm for the past four season and had an overall record of 9-33.
"I enjoyed my four years coaching for Central," Wood said. "I always wanted to coach for the school I went to. Felt like we made some good progress. Despite the setback we had this past season, we did some great things offensively, and we've got some potential coming up from middle school. The administration didn't see the future the way I saw it, so we agreed that it was time to move on."
The Storm had a disappointing 0-10 season this past year, but junior quarterback Adrian Stringer and senior wide receiver Blasin Moore set some offensive records for the school, including season passing yards and career receptions. The team does have a bright future with the South Hopkins Middle School football program making a deep postseason run this past fall.
Wood said that he will remain a science teacher at Central through the end of this school year, but no plans have been made following the spring.
See Wood/Page B2
"Coach Wood ran a high-integrity program in which he helped mold his football players into quality young men," Central Athletic Director Kent Akin said in a news release. "We are very appreciative of the four years that coach Wood led our program and the high quality manner in which he did it."
Central has already started to look for a new head football coach, according to Akin. Those interested can apply on the Hopkins County school board's website.
