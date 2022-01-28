Both Madisonville-North Hopkins and Webster County came into last night’s homecoming game on Don Parson Court on a two-game losing streak, looking to get things headed in the right direction. But only one team could come out on top, and Big M used size and a powerful offense to emerge with the W.

For Maroon head coach Jon Newton, it was just the third time he’d faced his alma mater, also the school where he began his coaching career, since leaving Dixon to take the reigns of the Maroon program in the fall of 2020. Madisonville won both of those games, including eliminating the Trojans from the 2nd Region tournament last March. In nine years with Webster County, the 2002 graduate amassed a record of 186-93. In a season and a half in Madisonville, he has a 29-12 record, including a district championship and a regional runner-up.

The Trojans took the lead on their first possession, and from there the two teams tossed the lead back and forth for the next eight minutes with neither team being able to exert dominance over the other. Madisonville tied it up at 16-16 with just 17 seconds left in the period. Webster tried to play for the final shot, but failed to score.

Midway through the second quarter the Maroons seemed to find their groove, going on a 10-1 run to take a 7 point lead before allowing the Trojans to get back on the board. Webster tried to fight their way back into it, but only managed to cut one off of Madisonville’s lead as the half ended with the home team up 28-22. The Maroons outscored the Trojans 12-6 during the period.

Coming back from the half, the Maroons just looked like they were having fun. They managed to lead by as much as ten in the period, before ending the quarter up 54-45, but between possessions and in the back court, players were smiling and exchanging high fives. Meanwhile the Trojans found themselves in foul trouble, collecting seven to Madisonville’s one in the quarter.

The Maroons took advantage of that foul trouble in the fourth, heading to the line six times and adding 9. The Trojans tried clawing their way back as the game wound down, but the clock and the foul count was not in their favor. By the end the Maroons had extended their lead to 75-61.

Zach Tow led the Maroon offense with 17 points. Ashton Gaines and Kale Gaither added 16, while Danye Fraizer also broke into double digits at 14. Lujan McAdoo scored seven, with Deaaron Watkins putting up three and Javian Martin adding two.

Madisonville hit 16 from the charity stripe on the night.

The Maroons will host Caldwell County on Monday at 7:30 p.m.