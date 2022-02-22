It was a tough weekend for local archers at the KyNASP® Region 2 Regional shoot held at the west Kentucky Archery Complex in Madisonville. While some individual archers performed well, Hopkins County teams failed to grab a top finish in all three categories of the event.

The two top overall archers in the event were both eighth grade girls. Hallie Groves from South Hopkins Middle School was the cream of the crop, shooting a 290 with 21 tens. Webster County Middle School’s Avery Guill was second overall with a 289 and19 tens.

In the high school division, it was Henderson County High School that came out on top. The Colonels turned in a 3358 with 170 tens on their way to beating out second place Madisonville-North, which scored 3326 with 164 tens. The rest of the field, in order, were Fort Campbell, Hopkinsville, Hopkins Central, Union County and Heritage Christian Academy.

Six of the top ten spots for high school went to Henderson County archers. The highest finishing local archer was Allen Young, who finished 8th in the high school division, scoring a 282 with 15 tens. Iliana Deras was ninth with a 281 and 17 tens, followed by Tom Welborn with 281 and 15 tens.

It was Henderson County North Middle that took the overall spot in the middle school division, followed by Webster County, Henderson County South Middle, James Madison, Browning Springs, Holy Name Middle, South Hopkins Middle, James Madison #2 and West Hopkins.

Groves was the top finisher in the middle school division. Browning Springs’ Aidan Kelley was third with a 284 and 17 tens and James Madison’s Riley Peyton was nine with a 268 and 12 tens.

Sebree Elementary dominated an elementary field that featured only one team result from Hopkins County. The Red Devils beat out Niagara Elementary, East Heights Elementary, Spottsville Elementary and West Hopkins.

The top overall archer n the elementary division was West Hopkins 4th grader Cooper Winstead, who shot a 263 with 11 tens. Hanson fifth grader Tanner Pryor shot a 245 with 7 tens to finish sixth.

Although the Regional meet is now in the books, that is not the end of the line for archery programs. Many teams will head to Dixon next weekend for the annual Trojan Shootout at WCMS. Then the 2022 Ky NASP State Tournament will be held at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville March 11 and 12.