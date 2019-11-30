If you have been watching college basketball on television this season and watched very closely, you can notice there are more empty seats than we used to see at games.
Everyone who follows the sport acknowledges there is a problem in declining attendance at college basketball. This week I wanted to get the opinion of three current or former season ticket holders as they have a different perspective than people who go to watch an occasional college basketball game.
Whether local fans want to admit it or not, season ticket holders are the driving force of not only college basketball but generally the entire athletic budget of most universities. Schools could not survive on fans that only attend one or two games a year. Schools must have a large block of season ticket holders.
Ronnie Noel is one of the most knowledgeable University of Kentucky season ticket holders on purchasing and reselling of basketball tickets for the University of Kentucky Wildcats.
For many years Noel had five sets of two tickets for a total of ten season tickets that he would often resell to other University of Kentucky fans.
To tell you how bad the market is for the resale of tickets, Noel recently dropped all ten of his Kentucky Wildcats season tickets.
Craig Winstead has been a long time University of Louisville basketball season ticket holder and has made it a family experience with his mother, Jewell, and wife, Shari, oftentimes making the trip with him. For years he had four season tickets.
Winstead is now part of a group with myself and his cousin, Perry Cheek, and shares four season tickets as he could no longer get the use of four seats by himself.
Randy Franklin has been a longtime Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers season ticket holder having lower level seats. Franklin has this season given up all Hilltopper basketball season tickets.
These three local stories are not the only examples of declining attendance. However, when you look at attendance figures, you have to put an asterisk by them as different schools measure attendance differently.
As a person such as myself who really follows attendance, you also have to look very closely to find attendance figures. They were formerly part of the box scores. I often jokingly say that now you have to almost make an open records request to get these figures and oftentimes the figures count tickets distributed at a particular game versus actual number of people who came through the turnstile.
The best examples of a decline in attendance is the University of Kentucky Wildcats. First let me say that the Wildcats are still number one in America in season attendance and most every other college program would like to have their attendance.
The University of Kentucky takes the philosophy of "tickets distributed" and not people in the seats when you see their reported attendance.
Last week Kentucky played Utah Valley at home and they announced the attendance was 18,859 but this was actually tickets distributed. Mr. Wildcat himself, Oscar Combs, recently tweeted the turnstile count was closer to 12,057 and the turnstile count for the Evansville Aces game was 12,157.
Last season the University of Kentucky announced an average attendance for the first three home games as 19,680. However, the turnstile average according to an open records request for the three games was actually 13,107. If you watch a game, there are certainly many empty seats at Rupp Arena.
The University of Louisville has a similar problem as they have averaged slightly less than 15,000 for their opening season nonconference games. A few years ago when Winstead had his complete season tickets they were averaging slightly above 20,000.
Western Kentucky University drew 4,134 for their recent home opener.
As bad as these attendance numbers were for our local schools, they could always get worse. Chicago State, a Division I school in an urban area of Chicago, had 223 spectators (that is not a typo) for its season opening game.
So if we all admit there is an attendance problem, what are our three local former season ticket holders offering as a solution?
Earlier start times
One of the criticisms is a 9 p.m. Eastern start, which is an 8 p.m. Central start, is terrible for local season ticket holders.
Winstead noted, "My mother loves going to the games and I love taking her but a 9 p.m. Eastern time start means I am not getting home until about 1 a.m. She can sleep coming home but I can't make those late start times."
Reduce impact of season ticket holders
Noel echoed a comment of many Kentucky Wildcat fans who believe that having all season ticket holders in the really good seats at Rupp Arena is bad for Wildcat basketball.
Noel noted, "They need to take the first four to five games and make every ticket available for sale to general fans. Many people would like those seats and would buy them and the season ticket holders would not have to buy seats to games that they don't really want to see."
Smaller Athletic Contribution
To understand this suggestion by Franklin, you have to understand that the prices a season ticket holder pays for the tickets includes the face amount for the ticket and a rather significant "contribution" that they have to make for the right to buy those seats. For example, the price of the ticket may be $50.00 but depending on where your seat is in any of these venues your "contribution" can range from $500.00 to well beyond $1,500.00 per seat just for the right to buy those seats.
Franklin noted, "I would like to see a smaller athletic foundation contribution and this would help. However, with the opportunity to watch games on big screen televisions in the comfort of your home, why travel and fight the crowds and traffic?"
More November weekend games
One comment of all season ticket holders in this part of the state is it is hard to make weekday games particularly to see lesser opponents in November.
Noel's solution on this was very succinct, "Try to schedule games Friday, Saturday and Sunday as opposed to weekday games."
Better nonconference opponents
This is a topic that I could write about all day. There are many reasons why the University of Kentucky plays Utah Valley and Louisville plays North Carolina Central. But that is probably a whole separate column by itself.
I appreciate my three local season ticket holders giving me their thoughts and I hope that the Athletic Departments of all universities will listen to these true fans of the game and make some suggestions to improve attendance at college basketball games.
