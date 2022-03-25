Friday’s road trip to Dixon was a rough one for Hopkins Central’s softball team, as the Lady Storm suffered an 11-0 defeat to Webster County.

Lady Trojans starter Cloe Papineau held HCCHS to two hits over five innings as the 10-run rule was implemented with two outs in the bottom of the fifth.

The Lady Storm got hits from Amelia Johnson and Keira Bryan in the contest.

Johnson reached on a one-out infield single in the top of the second inning to break the ice for Central. But the starting left fielder was stranded after a pair of strikeouts ended the frame.

Bryan got to Papineau in the top of the fourth when she tagged a two-out, 0-1 pitch for a hard liner to center field. But the WCHS hurler left Bryan on first with a strikeout to get the third out.

Alyssa Blanchard was hit by a pitch to lead off the top of the third inning, but was erased when she attempted to steal second on a 3-1 count to Mallory Higgins.

Webster scored in each of the five innings, with three-run frames in the first and fifth, and two-run innings in the second and third.

Bryan pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing 11 runs, striking out one and walking four.

The Lady Storm have the weekend off before returning to action Monday at McLean County. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in Calhoun.