The Lady Maroons ended their season on a high note with the win against the Lady Storm (25-8, 25-7, 25-6) and swept Central 2-0 winning both games in three sets this season.
In the final game, North Hopkins Kendrea White had 18 kills and two blocks to lead the Maroons. Amya King finished with 29 assists and seven service aces, and Arian Gregory had the most digs with 15.
As A team the Lady Maroons finished the game with 36 kills, 4 blocks, 29 assists, 55 digs, and 15 service aces. The Lady Maroons finished the regular season 25-10.
Hopkins County Central Lady Storm season also came to an end with the loss to the Lady Maroons and finished with a 10-20 record. In their final game Lillie Whitaker-Greer finished with three kills, Isabel Hight had three assists, and Olivia Hight and Ellie Larkins both had five digs in the match.
As a team, the Lady Storm finished with only five kills, three assists, and 11 digs in the game.
