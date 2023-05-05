The Lady Maroons’ big bats came through for them on Thursday night when they traveled to Morganfield to face Union County. Madisonville recorded five dingers and 18 hits in a 16-3 shelling of the Bravettes.

Madisonville took control of the game in their opening at bat and did not let up. Lead-off batter Zoe Davis sent a line drive double to left. The Bravettes then intentionally walked Brenna Sherman in a move that backfired when Chloe Young went deep to centerfield for a three run homer to get the Lady Maroons on the board at 3-0.

The Bravettes came back in the bottom of the first with a two run shot of their own over the fence in right to cut Madisonville’s lead to 3-2.

Kaydence Seargant singled to left to lead-off the second and then got driven home by Kennedy Justice who got caught trying to stretch her single into a double. A single by Davis then set up a two-run homer by Mackenzie Stoltz. Sherman would then double and score on a wild pitch to put the Lady Maroons up 7-2.

Madisonville held the Bravettes in the bottom of the second and added two more runs in the top of the third from a two run homer by Kennedy Justice to give the Lady Maroons a 9-2 lead.

The Union County Bravettes put another run up in the bottom of the third to make it 9-3, but from there it was all Madisonville.

Prow hit a two-run homer in the top of the fourth, extending the Lady Maroons lead to 11-3, then Davis grabbed her third hit of the day, scoring Seargent. Just a few plays later Davis would go home on a wild pitch to make it 13-3.

Again in the top of the fifth, Prow would go deep, sending a two run shot over center, extending Madisonville’s lead to 15-3. Justice would pick up the Lady Maroons final run later in that inning on a ground ball single to left.

Madisonville held the Bravettes in the bottom of the fifth for the win.

The Lady Maroons had five homers in the game Chloe Young, Mackenzie Stoltz and Kennedy Justice each had, while Addy Prow recorded a pair. Mackenzie Stoltz got the win for the Lady Maroons allowing three hits, for three runs , walking three, and striking out seven over five innings.

2B: Z. Davis 2, B. Sherman, J. Noffsinger, K. Seargent HR: A. Prow 2, K. Justice, M. Stoltz, C. Young TB: A. Prow 8, K. Justice 6, Z. Davis 6, M. Stoltz 4, C. Young 4, K. Seargent 4, B. Sherman 3, J. Noffsinger 2, S. Skeen 1 SB: K. Seargent E: K. Seargent