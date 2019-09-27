Hopkins County Central traveled up Main Street to face Madisonville North Hopkins for the second and final time in the 2019 regular season.
North ended up taking the victory on their home court in three sets.
The last time these two teams met was on Sept. 12 when North came out on top in three sets at Central. North entered Thursday struggling as of late, losing their last three matchups since their win over Central.
All three losses were against 2nd Region opponents in Webster County, Caldwell County and University Heights. As for Central, they went 4-3 since the last time they faced North including two wins in the Cardinal Classic at Livingston Central last weekend.
North took a commanding lead in the first set, going up 11-3. Central soon found themselves down 24-10 with North on set point. Madison McCabe lightly tapped it over the net, good enough to throw Central off to give North the win in the first set 25-10.
North took an early 4-0 lead, but a serve out of bounds by Natalie Collier gave Central the ball. A strong spike for a kill by McCabe gave North the ball back and extended their lead to 6-2. After another kill by McCabe, Central called a timeout to talk it over with the score at 7-2 North in the second set.
Central tried to get back into the set, cutting the North lead in half 10-5. But a serve out of bounds killed the lady Storm rally and gave the ball back to North. Central got it back thanks to a kill Jaleah Bowman.
North then pulled away 17-6 later in the set. During that stretch, Central's Zoie Larkins had some bad luck with a return that bounced back off the low ceiling in North's gym, giving North a point.
North saw themselves at set point 24-12 with McCabe serving. A kill by Central's Maren Einvik delayed the winning point, but a no return on Central gave North the win in the second set 25-13 and a 2-0 lead going into the third set.
North took another early lead 4-0 before Central called a timeout. A ball in the net on North gave Central the ball with the Lady Maroons up 5-1. Larkins made a great dig, but Central couldn't deliver as they gave it back to North.
Both teams were capitalizing on mistakes as Central clawed back to make it 10-8 North in the third set.
The Lady Maroons started to pull away with it, going up 16-10. A violation and a ball out of bounds on North put Central within four points 16-12.
Some miscommunication on Central gave North the ball back to make it 17-14 North. Central made it interesting and pulled to within one point 17-16, but North would earn a point to get it back and make it 18-16.
Mistakes and lack of communication on Central forced the Lady Storm to take
See North/Page B2
north
another timeout with North leading 21-17.
Central made it close pulling to 22-19, but Larkins hit it out of bounds to give North the ball back and make the score 23-20. Central would lose the ball and give set and match point to North with the score at 24-20. McCabe spiked one last kill to end the set 25-20 and give North the win 3-0.
With the win on Thursday, North ended their brief losing streak at three games. The Lady Maroons enter the weekend with a record of 10-11. Central is now on a two-game losing streak, their record goes to 7-11.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.