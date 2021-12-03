In just the first two games of the season, senior Kale Gaither has already posted a total of 42 points for Madisonville North. He put up 20 on Monday night versus Heritage Christian Academy, and then raised the stakes last night against University Heights by adding 22 during the Maroons 72-61 win.
Madisonville would take the lead in the first quarter, out scoring the Blazers 18-10. Senior Ashton Gaines led the Maroons in the period, scoring eight. Gaither was surprisingly scoreless during the first eight minutes, which saw Danye Fraizer and Landon Cline each score three, while Zach Tow and Nyeem Peyton put up two apiece.
In the second, Madisonville would narrowly outscore UHA 16-15, led by Gaither who posted seven, and would head to the locker room up 34-25 at the half.
Coming back from the break, the Maroons would post 22 points against UHA’s 16 to move ahead to 56-41.
In the final quarter, the Blaizers attempted a come back, outscoring the Maroons 20-16, but the rally was too little too late. Madisonville went on to claim the win in the contest 72-61.
Gaither scored 22 in the game. Gaines added 19 while Tow also hit double digits with 12 points.
Also scoring for Madisonville were Cline with nine, Fraizer with six, and Destin Cheirs and Peyton who each had two.
The Maroons head to Indiana today to face Castle High School at 8 p.m.
