Ten members of the West Hopkins Cardinals archery program shot at the Warren East Raider Classic over the weekend, with seventh grader Will Martin turning in the highest score. He shot a 259 with eight tens, placing him third in seventh grade boys and 46 out of 321 boys over all. Also shooting were:

Cooper Winstead — 258, 8 tens

Braiden Thompson — 258, 6

Austin Young — 222, 3

Kylee Martin — 212, 1

Joshua Oglesby — 202, 2

Daniel Peyton — 199, 2

Gavin Snyder — 186, 1

Ayden Watts — 167, 1

Riley Jones — 73, 0