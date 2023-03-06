Hopkins County Central High School and James Madison Middle School each took second place in the annual Webster County Shootout on Saturday in one of the final warmups before the 2023 NASP State Tournament March 17 and 18 in Louisville.
The Storm shot a 3,214 with 124 tens to finish second behind Henderson County, beating out Webster County and Union County. Feai Yandall lead the way for Hopkins Central, shooting a 283 with 18 tens to be the second highest finishing male archer in the tournament. Hallie Groves was sixth overall with a 278 and 14 tens, followed by Rylin Clayton (278, 13), Reese Oldham (270, 12) and Joshua Robinson (269, 12).
JMMS finished behind Henderson County South Middle, shooting a 3,117 with 96 tens. South Hopkins Middle was fifth with a 2,647 and JMMS Team 2 was sixth with a 2,459. Tanner Pryor was the highest finishing local archer in the division, shooting a 265 with 9 tens. He was followed by teammates Tyler Rose (264, 13), Kaylee Davis (263, 10) and Zoe Barger (263, 4).
West Hopkins Elementary took top honors with a 2,427 and 37 tens. Cooper Winstead led the way, shooting a 280 with 13 tens to finish first in elementary and fourth overall.
Elementary and middle school teams will have next week off while high schoolers compete in the KHSAA Region 1 boys and girls tournaments. While NASP strives to have a mix of both male and female archers on the team, under KHSAA rules, boys and girls must compete separately in their tournaments.
The NASP State Tournament is scheduled for the following weekend with the following teams competing: Hopkins County Central High School, Madisonville-North Hopkins High School, James Madison Middle School and West Hopkins School.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.