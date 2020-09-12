In a busy opening week for most high school sports across the commonwealth, both Hopkins County Central and Madisonville North Hopkins had its volleyball and soccer programs in action.
Here’s a recap of this week’s results:
BOYS SOCCER
The Madisonville North Hopkins Maroons (1-0-1) opened up defense of its regional championship with a familiar opponent Tuesday in Owensboro Senior at home. The two traditional powers ultimately played to a 2-2 tie.
Tate Young led the Maroons with two goals, which were scored off assists from Dalton Daves and Ivan Mendoza. Niko Perez had six saves in goal for North against the Red Devils.
Two nights later, Madisonville traveled to Russellville and scored a convincing 9-2 win behind three goals from Logan Rainwater and two goals each from Daves and Young. Also adding goals were Sam Dodds and Noah Jiminez.
Hopkins County Central (1-1) lost a hard-fought 2-0 match to Henderson County Tuesday night. Goalie Trevor Weldon recorded 10 saves against the Cols.
On Thursday night, the Storm notched a solid 4-0 win over Webster County. Tim Clevenger picked up a goal and an assist in the contest. Also finding the back of the net were Gavin Lear, Carson Mackey and Julio Rivera-Mena. Weldon recorded 9 saves in goal.
GIRLS SOCCER
The Lady Storm (1-0) got its season off on the right track Thursday with a 6-0 shutout over Webster County. Pryia Holmes tallied four goals and Katelyn Cavanaugh added two scores in the win.
The Lady Maroons (0-0-1) kicked things off Monday night with a 2-2 tie versus Ohio County at Donley Field in Madisonville. Emma Peyton and Kylee Cole both found the back of the net for North, while Kara Franklin had nine saves in net.
VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Maroons (2-0) pulled out a 3-2 win over Ohio County Tuesday night in the best of five set match. After dropping the first two sets 16-25 and 20-25, Madisonville came roaring back with three straight sets to secure the victory (25-11, 25-19, 15-11). Natalie Collier had 11 kills in the match and Katilyn Orange finished with seven.
On Thursday, Madisonville won three out of four sets (25-13, 25-18, 24-26, 25-10) over Henderson County. Orange’s 13 kills and Collier’s 10 led the way.
The Lady Storm (0-1) dropped a five-set home match to the Lady Rockets of Crittenden County Tuesday night. Ashlyn Slate had two kills, five blocks, nine digs and two aces for Central, while Leighjaye Barnes recorded four kills, five digs and five aces.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.