This past week 72 junior golfers competed in the Chick-Fil-A of Hopkinsville & Owensboro / Worth Insurance Group GO Junior Golf Series Southern Championship at the Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club (Par 71).

In the Boys 8 and under, local golfers included: Tyler McClain finished with an 11 and the tour runner-up, Scott Ralston finished with a 13 and the tour champion, Jaxson Crook finished with a 15 and the tour 3rd, and Bennet Sizemore finished with a 19 and first flight-third place.

In the boys ages 11-12 Will Burden of Hopkins County finished with a 40 and was named tour champion.

In the boys ages 13-15, Jax Miller finished with a 51 and 1st-flight runnerup. Jett Miller finished with a 52 and tour runner-up.

In the boys ages 13-15, 18 hole division, Treyson Raymer finished with an 85 and tour third place. Jake Witherspoon finished with an 88 and second flight winner.

In the boys ages 16-18, 18 hole division, Gavin Sheets finished with a 75 and named second flight winner, Max Clayton finished with a 79 and named 4th flight — T 2nd, Austin crick finished with a 79 and 3rd flight winner, Maddox Wilson finished with an 81 and Kolby Crook finished with an 83 and named tour champion.

In the girls 8 and under, Addelyn Tucker finished with a 13 and named tour runner up and Lydia Yancey finished with a 22 and tour 3rd.

In the girls ages 11-12, Ella Yancey finished with a 67 and named 2st flight runnerup.

In the girls ages 16-18, 18 hole division, Syndey Browning finished with an 83 and named 1st flight dinner.

Next up: Worth Insurance Group /Chick-Fil-A of Hopkinsville & Owensboro GO Junior Golf Series Northern Championship at Owensboro CC — Monday, July 17, 2023.