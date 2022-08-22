Friday night the Maroons battled Union County at home and fought hard but came up short losing to Union County 28-6.
The Maroons threatened once in the third quarter, getting all the way to their own three yard line but were unable to reach the goal line on fourth and three.
“Offensively we found ways to move the ball, but failed to get into the endzone” said Maroons Head Coach Chris Price. “We just have to find ways to execute better, We are going to get better watching film and building on our mistakes”.
Norths quarterback Anias Mitchell led the Maroons in rushing yards with 16 carries for 201 and had 126 yards passing with one touchdown . The Maroons as a team had a total of 272 total rushing yards for the night.
Madisonville host Caldwell County on Friday night
“We are looking forward to another opportunity to get better against a well coached Caldwell County team” said Price.
