The Lady Maroons got off to a hot start last night when they hosted Owensboro Catholic. Madisonville-North Hopkins shutout the Lady Aces 13-0 to advance to 4-0 on the season.

Walks by the first two batters, Zoe Davis and Jaycee Noffsinger, set up a three run homer by Brenna Sherman in the bottom of the first, giving Madisonville a 3-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third, Kennedy Justice reached on a error, and and got driven in on a single by Davis. Noffsinger then sent a two run dinner over the centerfield wall to put the Lady Maroons up 6-0.

Madisonville continued their dominance in the third. Chloe Young started the inning with a line drive single to left. Amber Osborne singled on a ground ball to left to put runners on first and third. Paige Patterson knocked a hard ground ball to center, scoring Young. Kaydence Seargant grounded out to second, scoring Osborne. Justice then sent a grounder to center, sending Patterson home. Another single put Davis back on and set up a two-run triple by Noffsinger. She would cross the plate three pitches later on a wild pitch. Brenna Sherman then reached on an error and got sent home on a double by Young, putting the Lady Maroons up 13-0.

That score held through the top of the fifth, giving Madisonville their fourth win of the season.

Davis and Noffsinger were 2-for-2 on the night, while young went 2-for-3. Sherman, Osborne, Paterson and Justice each had one hit.

Hayleigha Perdue have up three hits through five innings, striking out five and allowing no runs.

The Lady Maroons are schedule to travel to Caldwell County Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

2B: Young

3B: Noffsinger

HR: Sherman, Noffsinger