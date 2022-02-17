Due to heavy rainfall and flooding around Hopkins County, the district made the call early yesterday afternoon to cancel all after school activities in the district. That included three high school basketball games and the 2022 KyNASP Region 2 Archery Regional, which was scheduled to host nine high school archery teams last night at the West Kentucky Archery Complex.

The high school archery flights have been rescheduled for Saturday following the completion of the middle school flights. Those times had not been announced as of press time.

Elementary Archery teams from across the region are slated to shoot at the complex tonight starting at 5 p.m. Flight times are:

• Earlington Elementary — 5 p.m.

• Hanson Elementary — 7 p.m.

• Southside Elementary — 5 p.m.

• West Hopkins — 8 p.m.

Middle School teams will take to the range on Saturday. Local flight times include:

• Browning Springs — 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

• James Madison — 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

• South Hopkins — 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

• West Hopkins — 10 a.m.