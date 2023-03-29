The Lady Storm’s early season struggles continued this when with Hopkins County Central dropped games to Logan and Crittenden counties on Monday and Tuesday.

Logan County 1 3 3 2 5 — 14

Hopkins Central 0 0 0 0 1 -1

Monday night the Lady Storm hosted Logan County and struggled to get their offense going, eventually falling 14-1 to the Lady Cougars.

Logan County grabbed a one run lead to open up the game. The Lady Cougars held Central scoreless in the first four innings while adding three runs in the second, three in the third and two \in the fourth to take a 9-0 lead into the fifth inning.

In the top half of the inning the Lady Cougars kept their hot bats going scoring five more runs to extend their lead to 14-0.

In the bottom of the inning Ava McCord hit a ground ball and reached on a error by Logan County’s third baseman . McCord scored on a double to center by Maggie Killough to make it 14-1 with two outs. Brinkley Armstrong popped out to end the game with a final score 14-1 in favor of the Lady Cougars.

Emily Ballard took the lose for the Lady Storm going four innings allowing 14 hits for 13 runs. Lady Storm Keira Bryan came in for relief in the fifth inning allowing allowing one hit and one run with two strikeouts.

Crittenden County 4 3 1 10 — 18

Hopkins Central 0 1 0 2 — 3

Tuesday night the Lady Storm traveled to Crittenden County and got blistered 18-3 by the Lady Rockets.

Crittenden held Central scoreless in the first inning, then took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

Armstrong hit a ground ball and reached on a error by the Lady Rockets third baseman to get things going in the top of the second. She would later score on an error by Crittenden County’s catcher to put the Lady Storm on the board at 4-1. The Lady Rockets added three runs in the bottom of the inning, and one in the third to take a 8-1 lead going into the fourth.

Alyssa Blanchard hit a hard ground ball and reached on a error by the Lady Rockets first basemen to get things going in the fourth. Maggie Killough was walked to put two runners on base for the Lady Storm. Emily Ballard took advantage, smacking a fly ball single to centerfield to load the bases with two outs. Addison Blanchard drew a walk with bases loaded to score Alyssa Blanchard from third and keep the bases loaded. Julia Harris hit a ground ball on the next play and reached on a error by the Lady Rockets second Baseman Elliot Evans to score Killough from third. Amelia Johnson grounded out to end the inning with the Lady Storm trailing 8-3.

The Lady Rockets put the game away by adding 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth with a final 18-3.

Emily Ballard took the loss for the Lady Storm she went three and two-thirds innings , allowing 15 runs on 17 hits, striking out two.