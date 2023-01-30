Madisonville-North Hopkins and James Madison Middle School once again emerged from the West Kentucky Archery Complex on Saturday after taking the top spots in their divisions.
The top individual spot in the high school rankings went to Webster County freshman Avery Guill, who took the top overall sot with a 292 with 23 tens, just 8 points away from perfect. Hopkins Central freshman Halle Groves was second overall, shooting a 286 with 17 tens. Madisonville sophomore Addie Burns was third overall, with a 285 and 18 tens.
The Maroons otherwise dominated the top ten, placing six archers in the top nine. They were Maddie Ziegler (285, 17), Zeke Franklin (283, 17), Allen Young (280, 13), Trenton Campbell (279, 16) and Iliana Deras (279, 16). The Storm had one other archer in the top ten, Joshua Robinson who was sixth with a 280 and 14 tens.
Madisonville claimed the top team spot, turning in a 3,330 with 169 tens to finish first out of six teams. Hopkins Central was second with a 3,203 and 115 tens. Madisonville’s B team finished third with a 2,969 and 82 tens.
JMMS took the top spot in the middle school division, turning in a 3,104 with 99 tens. WHS’s middle school team finished fourth (2,809, 59), BSMS was fifth (2,722, 52), SHMS was eighth (2,591, 33) and JMMS B was ninth (2,421, 37).
James Madison eighth grader Arieana Shrewsberry, who has emerged as one of the Patriot’s top archers, took the top overall middle school spot with a 275 and nine tens. Teammate Ashbie McGuyer was fifth with a 269 and 10 tens, followed by Keagan Gish in seventh (265, 13), Kaylee Davis (265, 7) in eighth and Westyn Miles (262, 7) in tenth. West Hopkins’ Easton Miller was sixth with a 266 and nine tens.
In the elementary division, defending state champion Cooper Winstead continues his dominance. He shot a 279 with 10 tens to take the top middle school spot for West Hopkins. The Cardinals were the only Hopkins County elementary team to field a full team. They finished second with a 2,453 and 39 tens.
