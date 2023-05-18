Area tennis teams converged on Henderson this week for the Region 2 tennis championships. Four Hopkins County players will be headed to the state tennis tournament, including Madisonville’s Kiley DeMoss who won the girls’ singles championship on Wednesday.

Hopkins County Central’s Colton Browning punched his ticket to state by going deep into the field in boys ingle play.

After a first round bye, Browning knocked off Union County’s Kaleb Rust 6-0, 6-0 and Fort Campbell’s Derrick Loar 6-1, 6-2 to advance to the semifinals. He then fell 6-1, 6-1 to Henderson’s Mason Bridgeman, but that was enough to secure a spot at state.

Eli Pinkerton advanced to the second round of the tournament for the Maroons after UHA’s Bradley Simmons defaulted. He then fell to Caldwell County’s Ryan Hammett 6-0, 6-0.

Hopkins County Central’s Tyrone Hopson received in bye n the first round, then fell to Henderson Jaxton Duncan 6-1, 6-0 in the second round.

Madisonville’s Jett Lutz advanced to the second round with a bye, then fell 6-0, 6-0 to Webster County’s Cade Howell.

In doubles play the Maroon duo of Ethan Larkins and Braeden Bell locked in their own spot at state by making it to the semifinal round of play. They downed UHA 6-0, 6-1 n the first round, then knocked off Lyon County 6-0, 7-5 in the second to advance to the semifinals. Despite a valiant effort, the Maroons lost 6-3, 6-3 to Caldwell county in the third round.

Madisonville’s Karson Starks and Noah Mays knocked off Fort Campbell in a hard fought 6-6, 6-3 victory, but fell 6-4, 6-1 to Henderson in the second round.

Hopkins Central’s Jagger Byrum and Carson Mackey shut down Union County 6-0, 6-0, but lost 6-0, 6-2 to Caldwell County in the next round.