With football finished for the year and basketball still a week away, the cheer teams from both Hopkins County Central and Madisonville North Hopkins have been busy during the last month, claiming victories at the Region One cheerleading competition held earlier this month.
Central claimed the top spot in the Game Day division, besting Henderson, Graves and Lyon counties.
Madisonville finished first in the All-Girls Small Division.
The 2021-22 KHSAA State Cheer Championships will be held on December 10 and 11 at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester. December 10 will feature the Game Day squads and December 11 will feature all other divisions.
