Coming off a loss the day before in the 2A Championship, the Lady Storm jumped into the House Insurance Coaches vs Cancer Shootout against the Lady Bulldogs of John Hardin on Saturday. The Lady Bulldogs edged out Central 50-48 to get the win.
The Lady Storm battled the lady Bulldogs in the first half, with Centrals Brooklyn Clark knocking down a pair of threes in the second quarter to pull the Lady Storm within four at halftime. Central headed to the locker rom trailing 25-21.
John Hardin turned the heat up on Central in the third quarter. The Lady Bulldogs held Central to only three points and took a 38-24 lead into the final quarter.
The Lady Storm managed to claw back into the game scoring 24 points in the final eight minutes, with Brooklyn Clark leading the charge for the Lady Storm. She up 11 of her 19 points in the final quarter. Unfortunately for Central, the Lady Bulldogs managed to nail some key free throws and at the final buzzer John Hardin had a 50-48 lead to seal the win.
Brooklyn Clark led the Lady Storm with 18 points, and six rebounds. Mercy Sutton had 12, 11 rebounds, two of five from behind the arc, and shot 50% from the field. Emile Jones had seven points, and hit three of four from the stripe. Tyah White had six, Kenzleigh Harrison finished with three, Calajia Mason had two points in the game.
The Lady Storm (12-5) travel to Muhlenberg County to face the Lady Mustangs (12-6) tonight game is 7:30pm
