After Madisonville handed Caldwell County an 8-3 loss on the road Tuesday, the Maroons were hoping to find the same magic at home on Thursday, but the Tigers had other plans. Caldwell emerged with an 8-3 win of their own.
AJ Hogart held the Tigers scoreless in the first inning, then the Maroons’ offense stepped up in the bottom half. Leading off the bottom half Cadence and Courtland Gibson both reached, then Xzavier Martin hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield to drive in the first run, giving Madisonville a 1-0 lead. Tomas Olvera then smacked a double to center to score two more runs for the Maroons for a early 3-0 lead in the first inning.
After a scoreless second inning, the Tigers rallied in the third by putting up six runs to take the lead 6-2.
Madisonville never recovered from the big third innings from Caldwell County and only managed to put one more run up on the board in the bottom
of the sixth with C. Gibson scored on a error from the Tigers third baseman. The Tigers held on for the win by adding a run in the fifth and another run in the sixth to take a 8-3 win over the Maroons.
AJ Hogart took the loss for the Maroons, allowing four runs on two hits and striking out four in two innings. Aidan Arp threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen allowing seven hits four runs, with three strikeouts. Maroon Evan Lear Pitched two innings in relief for the Maroons.
2B: T.Olvera TB: T. Olvera 2, C. Gibson 1, C.Gibson 1 SF: X. Martin SB: C. Gibson, G. Ellis E: C. Gibson 2
