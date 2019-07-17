Madisonville Nitro bring home title

The Madisonville 8U YAA Youth baseball team, the Hopkins County Nitro, take a team picture after winning the 8U All Star tournament in Hopkinsville Sunday. (Top row left to right) Pacen Boyd, Taylen Baxter, Jaden White, Neilan Bruce and Brenden Blanford. (Bottom row) Kadyn Bennett, Luke Wright, Eric Clark, Camden Anderson, Ethan Cornwell and Levi Stanley.
Most Popular
Articles
- GE's local plant takes part in celebration
- CTB will open for Grand Funk Railroad during FNL
- Police: Woman's remains found naked, bound in shallow grave
- Cotton updates city's direction, hears concerns
- Christopher Michael Mefford
- Suit: Air controller at fault in deadly Kentucky plane crash
- Ronnie Cecil Hensley
- Paducah woman claims Epstein sexually assaulted her
- 'Oliver!' opens tonight
- Townsend, Griffins follow their teams to London
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.