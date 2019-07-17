Madisonville Nitro bring home title

The Madisonville 8U YAA Youth baseball team, the Hopkins County Nitro, take a team picture after winning the 8U All Star tournament in Hopkinsville Sunday. (Top row left to right) Pacen Boyd, Taylen Baxter, Jaden White, Neilan Bruce and Brenden Blanford. (Bottom row) Kadyn Bennett, Luke Wright, Eric Clark, Camden Anderson, Ethan Cornwell and Levi Stanley.

(Submitted picture)

