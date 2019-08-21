Senior Zoie Larkins led Hopkins County Central to their first victory of the young season, beating Union County in four sets 3-1 Tuesday night. The home win evened Central's record at 1-1.
Entering play on Tuesday night, both teams were coming off 3-0 losses from a night earlier. Union County was swept by Madisonville North Hopkins, while Central lost to University Heights Academy.
The Lady Storm kept it close in the second set against UHA before falling 25-22.
Against the Bravettes, Central opened with a hard-fought 25-22 first set win.
The Lady Storm got off to a fast start in the second set, quickly taking a 7-1 lead with Larkins leading the way. Central also took advantage of mistakes by Union County.
Central had a little trouble closing out the set as Union County cut the Lady Storm lead to 23-14, causing Greg Wagoner to call a timeout.
But a kill by Larkins and a ball in the net would seal the second set with a 25-14 win for Central, giving them a 2-0 lead in the match.
Central Found itself down 5-0 early in the third before kills by Joleigh Clark and Larkins got the Lady Storm back into it at 5-2, but the Bravettes scored two more points to bring it back to a five point lead for Union County.
A couple of mistakes cut Union County's lead in half to 8-4, but a ball in the net from Central gave the ball back and killed Central's momentum.
The Lady Storm started clawing their way back, cutting the Union County lead to 13-9 before eventually cutting the deficit to 16-14, but Union started to pull away with three unanswered points until a violation gave the ball back to Central.
Central tied it up 19-19, causing Union County to use a timeout and giving the Lady Storm the chance to close out the match in three sets. Larkin started a rally that brought the lead to one point, but Union managed to take the third set 25-23.
The Lady Storm opened the fourth set with a 10-6 lead and pushed their lead to 16-11 causing Union County to use another timeout. After the break, Larkins recorded three straight aces to make it 19-11.
Central was able to close out the set and match with a 25-17 win.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.