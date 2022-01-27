Madisonville-North Hopkins and Crittenden County met on the basketball court for the first time since March 2, 2020, when the Lady Maroons sent the Lady Rockets packing from the 2nd Region tournament. Crittenden came into the game just one game behind Madisonville in the regional standings and looking to move up, but the Lady Maroons had other plan, putting four players in double digits on their way to the win.
Crittenden drew first blood, scoring just fifteen seconds into the contest, but the Lady Maroons answered right back. Camryn LaGrange then sank a three to give the Lady Maroons their first lead at 5-2. Madisonville’s offense then opened up, outscoring the Lady Rockets 10-4 to take the first period 15-6. Jaycee Noffsinger put up six points in the quarter, with LaGrange adding five.
In the second box, Madisonville gave up one to Crittenden County, who managed to outpace the Maroons 13-12 in the quarter. Madisonville still managed to head to the locker room with a 27-19 lead.
The third quarter was all about Amari Lovan, who took control of the game on both ends of the court. The junior put up 11 points in the period, leading the Lady Maroons on a 21-13 charge to extend their lead to 48-32 headed into the final eight minutes.
Madisonville hit cruise in the fourth quarter, showing why they have the 28th highest scoring offense in the state. After starting the period 24-12, coach Jeff Duvall subbed out his starters with just over a minute to go, giving his bench some playing time. Madisonville claimed the 73-50 victory to advance to 14-5 on the season, surpassing their season average of 61.1 PPG.
LaGrange led the Lady Maroons with 21, while three of her teammates joined her in double digits. Lovan scored 19, with Destiny Whitsell recording 16 and Noffsinger putting up 10. Katelyn McGowan posted three, with Brylee Barber and Bryanne Johnson each having two.
Crittenden County was led by Taylor Guess, who topped all players with 27.
The Lady Maroons will host Logan County on Monday at 6 p.m.
