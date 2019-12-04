Watts wins Footlocker South Regional in N.C.

Madisonville North Hopkins' Jackson Watts won the junior class race in the Footlocker South Regional at McAlpine Park in Charlotte, North Carolina, this past weekend with a time of 15:51 for the 3.1-mile course.
Watts was a full 27 seconds ahead of the runner-up from Brooklet, Georgia, and the rest of the field of 342 racers.
The meet featured runners from power house states such as Tenessee, Texas, Georgia, Alabama and Florida. Watts became the third straight winner of the junior race to come from Kentucky joining North's Christian Parker in 2017 and Conner O'Shea from Richmond in 2018.
Making the trip with Watts was Joy Alexander, who finished 13th out of 140 in the freshman race with a time of 19:52, and Josh Craig placed 90th out of 303 in the senior race to cap off his high school cross country career.
Along with the freshman through senior class races, the Footlocker Regionals features a championship race where the top 10 runners in each of the four regions of the country will run in the Footlocker National Race in San Diego, Calif.
"I'm hoping to compte for one of the top 10 spots in the championship race next year
for a trip to San Diego," Watts said.
Before the regionals, Alexander and Craig went to Indianapolis the weekend before Thanksgiving for the Coaches Cross Country Nationals. In the cold and rainy race, Alexander finished 29th in the 15-16 year-old race and Craig finished 30th in the 17-18 year-old division.
Along with the two races, the three Maroon runners have recieved some additional honors, with Alexander and Watts being named All-Area 1 Athletes of the Year, All-State and All-South. Craig was named second team All-Area.
Watts, Alexander and Craig will take a few weeks off before preparing for the track season in the spring for the Maroons.
