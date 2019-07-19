Baseball
Henderson Flash 7, Madisonville Miners 4: Madisonville got off to a 3-0 lead in the top of the fourth with a two-run home run off the bat of Najay King and Jackson Jarvis hit a RBI single with two runners on base. Starting pitcher Eddie Rives threw three shutout innings until he got roughed up in the fourth innings giving up four runs to give Henderson a 4-3 lead. Rives was taken out of the game giving up four hits and struck out six for the game. Adam Weining came in relief in the fifth inning. He went two innings giving up two runs on two hits and struck out five. Jarvis pitched the bottom of th seventh giving up another run to give the Flash a 7-3 lead. Tredell Blow pitched in the eighth inning as the fourth Miners pitcher to go out on the mound for the game. Madisonville tried to stage a ninth inning rally, but it wasn't enough as the Miners only scored one run on a Ben Teel RBI double with two outs. King flied out to give Henderson the 7-4 win on Wednesday.
