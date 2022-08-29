Monday night the Lady Maroons played the Lady Eagles of Ohio County in volleyball, winning in five sets 3-2. (17-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21, 15-7)
North was led by Kaitlyn Orange with the most kills at 19, followed by teammates Kendra White with 16 and Ellie Hughes with four.
Amya King led the Lady Maroons with 30 assist and Arian Gregory had 35 digs for the evening . As a team the Lady Maroons had 41 kills, four Blocks, 30 assist, 102 Digs and 10 service Aces for the match.
The Lady Maroons advance to 7-4 with the win. On Thursday they will host Webster County at 7 p.m.
