For the first time, the Second Region Athletic Directors Association and the regional policy board has recognized officials of the year for the contributions to area high school sports.
In a release Thursday, the two groups named six officials in the various competitive sports they govern in the region.
“This is the first year to honor our officials for their hard work, time and dedication to our student athletes,” the release states. “Officials were voted on by each school in the region.”
The officials honored are: volleyball — Scott Colley; soccer — Gustavo Tumero; football — Larry Thompson; basketball — Alfred Williams; softball — Chuck Standiford; and baseball — Don Carroll.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.