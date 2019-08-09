Dust Bowl bringing fun to town

Light of Chance will host the 36th Annual Dust Bowl basketball tournament at the Dr. Festus Claybon Park in Madisonville this weekend.
Tournament games kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Crunk Karaoke, hosted by comedian Renard Hirsch, will begin at 8 p.m. Members of the community can sign up to participate in karaoke and there will be a special performance by DJ Unk, best known for his hit, "Walk It Out."
On Saturday, games will go from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with a health fair from 4-6 p.m. Games are tentatively scheduled for 3-9 p.m. on Sunday. Free haircuts and hairdos for school-age children will begin at approximately 3 p.m. and free school supplies will be given out at approximately 5 p.m.
Light of Chance took over the tournament 10 years ago and expanded its reach and impact, providing Madisonville with an entertaining three-day event, full of food, music and lots of exhilarating basketball.
"This year is our 36th annual Dust Bowl and as an organization, we are celebrating 10 years of organizing it," says tournament organizer, Eric Logan, founder of Light of Chance. "We are extremely proud of the work we have done so far and the people we have helped since elevating our platform."
Light of Chance aims to serve youth and the community through innovative arts and wellness programs and uses the tournament as a platform to further its purpose. Proceeds benefit the organization's Breathe Youth Arts Program, which gives Hopkins County students (grades 5 through 12) the opportunity engage in music, art and dancing after school. The program is free and fosters artistic expression as well as improves leadership and social skills.
"Last year, our Breathe Youth Arts Program provided more than one million dollars in free service for the kids in Madisonville and the proceeds go towards helping us continue our tremendous success and impact," Logan says.
The Dust Bowl features a Men's open division that attracts participates and spectators from Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin and other parts of Kentucky. By presenting a dynamic and positive atmosphere, the organization has continued and enhanced a historical summertime tradition, highly anticipated by many.
"Personally, the Dust Bowl is special to me because it's an event I have grownup on and now my two kids are too," Logan adds.
For more information on the Dust Bowl or Breathe, visit lightofchance.org.
