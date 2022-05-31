By Staff Report
The Madisonville Miners will kick-off their season tonight on the road in Louisville where they will face the Louisville Jockeys at Spalding College, before hosting the Muhlenberg County Stallions at Elmer Kelley Stadium on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
The Miners play baseball in the Ohio Valley Summer Collegiate Baseball League (OVL), which incorporates 10 teams from across southern Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Players are college athletes looking to stay active during the summer, and the OVL uses NCAA rules and guidelines.
Teams in the league will play 40 games during June and July, 20 at home and 20 on the road.
All home games for the Miners will cost $5 for adults. Children 12 and under get in free.
