On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, October 23
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
Pepperdine at Santa Clara - ESPNU 10 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
Rutgers at Ohio State - BTN 5 p.m.
Kansas at Kansas State - ESPNU 6 p.m.
Illinois at Penn State - BTN 7 p.m.
Louisiana State at Kentucky - SEC 7 p.m.
Mississippi at Georgia - ESPN 8 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, first round, Tokyo - GOLF 10 p.m.
PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, first round, Tokyo - GOLF 2 a.m. (Thursday)
EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, first round, Quarteira, Portugal - GOLF 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
HORSE RACING
Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y. - FS2 12 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
World Series: Washington at Houston, Game 2 - FOX 7 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Boston at Philadelphia - ESPN 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Portland - ESPN 9 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay - NBCSN 7 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Ajax, Group H - TNT 11:55 p.m.
UEFA Champions League: Borussia Dortmund at Inter Milan, Group H - TNT 2 p.m.
MLS Playoffs: Toronto FC at NY City FC, Eastern Conference Semifinal - FS1 6 p.m.
MLS Playoffs: Real Salt Lake at Seattle, Western Conference Semifinal - FS1 9 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Swiss Indoors Basel, The Vienna Open & The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds - TENNIS 6 a.m.
WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds, Zhuai, China - TENNIS 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)
