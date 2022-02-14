Madisonville-North Hopkins High School emerged victories from its annual MNHHS Maroon Classic Archery tournament on Saturday, grabbing the top team spot, while Browning Springs eighth grader Aidan Kelley was the overall top archer in the event.

The Maroons claimed victory in the high school division, beating out Hopkins County Central, Fort Campbell and Union County in the event

Tom Welborn from Madisonville was the top high school archer in the contest. He finished in a three-way tie with Union County’s Alexis Carr and fellow Maroon archer Maddie Ziegler with a total of 281, but claimed the win by having 15 tens while Carr and Ziegler each shot 14 tens.

The rest of the high school top ten were:

Allen Young — Madisonville — 280, 17 tens

Natalie Goshen — Madisonville — 279, 13

Emma Thomas — Union County — 278, 12

Iliana Deras — Madisonville — 277, 16

Zeke Franklin — Madisonville — 277, 14

Addie Burns — Madisonville — 276, 11

Jayden Reeves — Madisonville — 275, 13

Henderson County North Middle School claimed the top spot in the middle school bracket, beating out Webster County Middle, James Madison, Henderson County South Middle, Browning Springs, South Hopkins Middle School, James Madison #2 and West Hopkins.

Browning Springs’ Aidan Kelley took the top spot in the middle school rankings and the top spot overall with a 284 and 16 tens. The second spot in the middle school rankings went to South Hopkins Middle School’s Hallie Groves, who was second overall and second in middle school with a 283 and 15 tens.

The rest of the middle school top ten were:

Avery Guill — Webster County — 279, 14

Riley Peyton — JMMS — 278, 14

Natalee Stone — Henderson South — 273, 13

Gabriel Chamberlain — Browning Springs — 272, 10

Allison Duncan — Henderson North — 269, 10

Wyatt Holland — Henderson North — 268, 10

Jazlyn Slayton — Henderson North — 268, 10

Cooper Crowdus — Union County — 267, 10

Sebree Elementary won the elementary division, beating Spottsville Elementary and West Hopkins.

Sebree Elementary’s Tine Joiner took the top overall spot with a 269 and six tens.

The rest of the elementary top ten were:

Ellen Chaney — AB Chandler — 259. 5

Cooper Winstead — West Hopkins — 258, 9

Tanner Pryor — Hanson — 258, 9

Emma Harmon — Sebree — 248, 3

Kylar Hayden — Cairo --245, 5

Kyleigh Pryor — Sebree — 241, 3

Kaleb Workman — Sebree — 235, 5

Cameron Townsend — Cairo — 235, 3

Lauren Meredith — 233, 4

Archery teams will return to the West Kentucky Archery Complex for the KyNASP® Region 2 Regional shoot. High School teams will shoot on Thursday, while Elementary teams will shoot Friday and Middle School teams will shoot on Saturday.