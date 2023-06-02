Hopkins County was represented by two athletes at the girl’s state tennis championship in Lexington.
Madisonville-North Hopkins freshman Kiley DeMoss, in just her first year of varsity high school tennis, advanced to state after claiming the individual title t the Region 2 tournament last week. She knocked off Knott County Central’s Kenna Fitzpatrick 6-0, 6-0 in the first round.
She found the second round to be a little tougher, falling 6-2, 6-1 to Assumption High School junior Clare Hudson.
Hopkins County Central senior Chloe Mackey exited the state tournament in the first round, falling to Mayfield’s Molly Null.
Covington Latin School’s Sakurako Watanabe, a senior, took the state individual title.
In doubles action for the boys, the Madisonville duo of Ethan Larkins and Braeden Bell won a hard fought first round victory over Lyon County, winning 7-5, 6-4. In the second round they were shutout 6-0, 6-0 by Lafayette High School 6-0, 6-0.
Hopkins Central senior Colton Browning fell 6-0, 6-0 in the first round of the individuals tournament to Lexington Catholics’ Jacob Holland.
Henry Clay High School’s Evan Duggal emerged as the individuals champion.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.