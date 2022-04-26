Paige Patterson was well on her way to a perfect game until the final inning of the Lady Maroons’ 18-0 shutout of the Lady Storm last night in Madisonville. In Hopkins Central’s final at bat, the Storm managed to load the bases, but were unable to get on the scoreboard.

Bats were hot for the Lady Maroons, who outhit the Lady Storm 20-1 in the contest. Madisonville put up three runs in the first, eight in the second and seven in the third to take command of the game. Two batters, Amber Osborne and Mackenzie Stoltz each had homers on the night.

To start the bottom of the third, Mallory Higgins reach on an error. Emily Ballard then picked up the Lady Storm’s only hit of the game on a flyball to right. Aly McCord then reach on an error to load the bases with one out, but Patterson finished the game off with two quick strikeouts.

Patterson got the win. Through three innings she gave up just one hit and no runs while striking out seven.

Emily Ballard takes the loss for the Lady Storm. Through three innings she gave up 20 hits and 18 runs.

Three members of the Lady Maroon squad were perfect from the plate. Jaycee Noffsinger, Kaydence Seargant and Kennedy Justice each had big bats, all going 3-for-3.

Madisonville

1B: Z. Davis, Noffsiner (2), B. Sherman, C. Young (2), A. Osborne, P. Patterson, K. Seargent (2), K. Justice

2B: P. Patterson, K. Seargent, K. Justice, Z. Davis, M. Stoltz, J. Noffsinger

3B: K. Justice

HR: A. Osborne, M. Stoltz

RBIs: Z. Davis (2), J. Noffsinger (2), C. Young (2), A. Osborne (4), M. Stoltz (2), P. Patterson, K. Seargent, K. Justice (3)

Hopkins Central

1B: E. Ballard