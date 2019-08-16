With four events already completed, the Madisonville North Hopkins girls golf team looks to be one of the best teams in the 2nd Region.
"We're young but experienced," head coach Sam Westfall said. "We've played in four tournaments. We finished eighth out of 20 teams in our first tournament. The top six teams in the state were in that tournament so we did pretty good there. The rest of them we finished around fourth or fifth, we've had some pretty good scores."
The Lady Maroons only have one senior on the team this year in Rachel Carver.
"Carver is the glue that holds everything together," Westfall said. "She's coming back for her fourth year."
Carver said she entering the season with a positive outlook.
"It's my final year, and I'm confident in my team this year," Carver said. "We have the work ethic and our talent is there, so I think we can pull it together this season."
Being the lone senior on the team, Carver has stepped up in being a leader for the team.
"The past four years, I've been looking up to the seniors," Carver said. "With me being a senior now, it's hard. Taking ownership of it is hard, but it's awesome at the same time, and I know that when I'm gone the younger girls will keep it going."
The Lady Maroons will also rely on Kaitlyn Zieba, who will be their number one player this season. Zieba was named to the All Region team in 2018.
"We worked really hard to get where we are," Zieba said. "We've done really well, playing in higher tournaments and playing with schools from Louisville and places that have strong teams, but we held our own in those tournaments."
After a busy start to the season, the Lady Maroons will be back in action Monday taking on Muhlenberg County at Lakeshore Country Club in Madisonville.
