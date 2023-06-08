Dawson Springs High School sent athletes to compete in two events in the 2023 KHSAA State Track and Field Championships last Thursday in Lexington. Audrey McCoy competed in the Girls High Jumps and the Panthers boys competed in the Boys 4x800 Meter Relay.
Both events landed the Panthers and Lady Panther in 14th place respectively.
Seventh grader Audrey McCoy cleared 4 feet 8 inches, a height that eight of her other competitors also finished at. She was shy of a one through eight podium spot by just two inches, with eighth place reaching a height of 4 feet 10 inches.
McCoy beat her qualifying height of 4 feet 6 inches.
The Boys 4x800 which was comprised of Tyler Hale, Jared Jones, Lucas Osborne and Montgomery Johnston also finished in 14th place with a time of 9:09.60. They made it to the state championship by hitting a time of 9:01.25.
