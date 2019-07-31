On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, July 31
GOLF
LPGA Tour Golf: Women's British Open, first round, England - GOLF 5 a.m. (Thursday)
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER (BOYS')
Allstate All-America Cup: From Orlando, Fla. - ESPNU 11 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER (GIRLS')
Allstate All-America Cup: From Orlando, Fla. - ESPNU - 1:30 p.m.
Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Group 1 Sussex Stakes, England - NBCSN 8 a.m.
Saratoga Live - FS2 12 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis - ESPN 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oakland (joined in progress) - MLB 10 p.m.
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
Day 8: From Peru - ESPNU 4:30 p.m.
Day 8: From Peru - ESPNU 6 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
MLS All-Star Game: MLS All-Stars vs. Atlético Madrid, Orlando, Fla. - FS1 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
USA Swimming National Championships: Day 1, Palo Alto, Calif. - NBCSN 7 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
Atlanta at Indiana - CBSSN 6 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.