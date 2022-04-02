Calendar
Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.
TODAY
Madisonville-North baseball vs Grayson County — 12 p.m.
April 4
Madisonville-North softball vs Logan County — 5:30 p.m.
April 5
Madisonville-North baseball vs Fern Creek at Fort Walton Beach — 1 p.m.
April 7
Madisonville-North baseball vs Hancock County at Fort Walton Beach — 12 p.m.
Hopkins County Central baseball at Warren Central — 4 p.m.
April 8
Hopkins County Central baseball vs Grant County at Warren Central — 3:30 p.m.
April 9
Hopkins County Central baseball at Warren Central — 11 a.m.
Madisonville-North softball vs South Oldham at E-Town Sports Park — 1:30 p.m.
Madisonville-North softball vs Elizabethtown at E-Town Sports Park — 3:30 p.m.
Madisonville-North softball vs Green County at E-Town Sports Park — 7:30 p.m.
April 11
Dawson Springs baseball at 2nd Region All “A” Classic — TBA
Dawson Springs softball vs UHA (2nd Region All “A” Classic) — 5:30 p.m.
Madisonville-North softball at Henderson County — 5:30 p.m.
Madisonville-North baseball vs Webster County — 5:30 p.m.
April 12
Dawson Springs baseball at Christian Fellowship — 5:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central baseball at Webster County — 5:30 p.m.
Madisonville-North baseball vs Trigg County — 5:30 p.m.
Madisonville-North softball vs McCracken County — 6 p.m.
Madisonville-North tennis at Christian County
April 14
Hopkins County Central baseball at Russellville — 5:45 p.m.
Hopkins County Central softball vs Fort Campbell — 6 p.m.
Madisonville-North tennis at Fort Campbell
April 15
Dawson Springs baseball at Todd Central — 5:30 p.m.
Dawson Springs softball vs Ballard Memorial — 6 p.m.
Madisonville-North baseball vs Henderson County — 5:30 p.m.
Madisonville-North softball vs Christian County at Marshall County — 6 p.m.
Madisonville-North softball vs Meade County at Marshall County — 8 p.m.
