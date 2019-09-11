Cavanaugh, Central top Webster

Lady Storm now 6-3, to play Lyon County on Saturday
It was a Second Region rivalry matchup Tuesday night between Webster County and Hopkins County Central as the Lady Storm came out with the 4-3 win on their home turf.
These two teams met back on Aug. 20 at Webster with Central winning that match 4-2.
"It was a typical game against Webster County," Central head coach Shawn Oakley said. "It's kind of a rivalry, and it gets pretty physical. We're just fortunate that we came out on the good end in both games this year."
Katelyn Cavanaugh led the charge offensively, scoring twice in the first half.
She scored the first goal of the match with 22 minutes to go in the first half and scored again with 6:30 on the clock before halftime.
"I was just trying to push towards the goal on both scores," Cavanaugh said. "I knew I could dribble around their defense because they didn't put a specific player on me, so I just tried to dribble around them towards the goal."
After Cavanaugh's first goal, Webster responded with a goal of their own with about 15 minutes remaining to tie it up 1-1.
Webster almost scored again, but Kire Peyton made a huge stop in goal for the Lady Storm to keep the match tied with nine minutes remaining before halftime.
Cavanaugh scored three minutes later to give Central the 2-1 lead.
The Lady Storm had a good chance to extend their lead before halftime after Keri Reynolds was tripped up by the Webster goalkeeper.
The keeper was given a yellow card and had to go off the pitch for the free kick. Maci Strader took the free kick from the right side of the box, but missed the net wide right.
Lily Melton didn't waist any time in the second half as she found the back of the net five minutes into the half to give Central a 3-1 lead.
Webster responded with a goal of their own eight minutes later to cut the Lady Storm lead to 3-2.
Priya Holmes scored her sixth goal of her freshman season a minute later to give Central a 4-2 lead.
Both teams were playing a very physical match, and Central was playing with some banged up players.
"We have a lot of injured players right now," Cavanaugh said. "Melton and Peyton are hurt and Harlie Grant hurt her hip. We're all beat up, but we try to play our hardest."
The physical play took its toll on sophomore Christalynn Schauss, who left the match halfway through the second half with an injury.
Webster tried to mount a late comeback with a goal in the last minute of play, but Central was able to run out the clock to secure the 4-3 win.
Central improves their record to 6-3-0. They will host Lyon County on Saturday at noon.
