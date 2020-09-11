Stringer returns as team’s QB
By The Messenger Staff
A new head coach and fresh perspective on football have added a buzz to the atmosphere surrounding the Hopkins County Central Storm program as the 2019 season kicks off at 7 p.m. today in Mortons Gap against Todd County Central.
Chris Manning has taken over the reigns for the Storm, who are coming off an 0-10 season from a year ago.
Manning had previously served as head coach at South Hopkins Middle School and had led that team to the final game of the middle school state tournament in 2019.
Todd County opened the 2019 campaign with five consecutive wins before slipping toward the end of the season, to finish 6-5 overall.
Offense wasn’t an issue for the Storm last season, especially the passing game as Adrian Stringer put up some eye popping numbers with nearly 2,500 yards and 19 touchdowns through the air.
The ground game wasn’t as successful, however, as Stringer’s 154 yards rushing also led the team. The team totaled only 441 yards on the ground for the season.
Stringer did lose his favorite target from a season ago in Blasin Moore, who hauled in 74 receptions and nine touchdowns.
Todd County defeated the Storm, 60-34 in 2019.
Central will play an abbreviated season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have only eight games on its schedule.
After the home opener, the Storm will be on the road for three consecutive weeks, including a Friday, Oct. 2, match-up with crosstown rival and fellow 4A opponent Madisonville North Hopkins.
