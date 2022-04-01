The 2022 track and field season is underway. Madisonville-North Hopkins already has a couple of meets under their belts, while the Hopkins County Central team was scheduled to get the season started last night.
On Saturday March 19, runners Joy Alexander and Drew Burden represented the Madisonville-North Hopkins track team at the KytrackXC.com 5K Showdown at North Oldham High School in Goshen, KY. Alexander placed 5th in the girls 5,000 meter run in 18:56.02. Burden was 17tn the boys race, finishing in 16:13.57.
The rest of the Maroon track and field team were in Henderson that day for the Colonel Classic.
Results from that meet were:
GIRLS
100m Dash
19th Maria Diaz
20th Madisyn Johnson
200m Dash
16th Kinsey Yates
19th Riley Branson
400m Dash
17th Nyssa Poustka
18th Madisyn Johnson
1600m Run
11th Laci Ray
3200m run
4th Katie Gillette
100m Hurdles
12th Leila Baker
4X100m Relay
10th
4x200m Relay
8th
4x400m Relay
7th
Long Jump
22nd Azrielle Tandy
23rd Shacarri Norman
Triple Jump
12th Shacarri Norman
Discus
10th Myla Hughes
12th Nyssa Loustka
Shot Put
13th Myla Hughes
15th Nyssa Poustka
BOYS
100m Dash
15th Revin Smith
16th Brayden Smith
200m Dash
15th Terrence Flowers
19th Canie Armstrad
400m Dash
6th Christian Hughes
800m Run
5th Maddox Knight
15th Broderick Duncan
17th Gavin Beard
1,600m Run
4th Maddox Knight
9th Broderick Duncan
3,200m Run
4th Lucas Offutt
5th Dakota Evans
9th Luka Celik
110m Hurdles
13th Nate Hodges
300m hurdles
10th Isaac Massamore
4x100m Relay
7th
4x200m Relay
9th
4x400m Relay
6th
4x800m Relay
4th
Long Jump
15th Canie Armstead
18th Desmone Ardizzone
Triple Jump
8th Desmone Ardizzone
16th Ashtin Vessey
Discus
8th Garrett Poole
15th Michael Bailey
Shot Put
12th Garrett Poole
14th Detreyvon Sanchez
Last Saturday the Maroons headed to Benton for the Marshall County Invitational of the South. Madisonville finished 14th out of 23 teams in the girls rankings and 11th out of 19 teams on the boys’ side.
The individual results were:
GIRLS
100m Dash
27th Myla Hughes
36rd Nyssa Poustka
50th Maria Diaz
200m Dash
40th Kinsey Yates
43rd Emma Evans
400m Dash
28th Nyssa Poustka
33rd Emma Evans
800m Run
2nd Joy Alexander
31st Emily Strahl
1600m Run
1st Joy Alexander
4x100m Relay
12th
4x200m Relay
13th
4x400m Relay
12th
Shot Put
26th Myla Hughes
35th Nyssa Poustka
Discus
38th Myla Hughes
40th Nyssa Poustka
BOYS
100m Dash
29th Trevin Smith
31st Brayden Smith
32nd Louis Ampry
200m Dash
34th Louis Ampry
49th Brayden Reeder
400m Dash
29th Trashaun Smith
53rd Ashtin Vessey
56 Ernesto Quikana Mota
800m Run
9th Maddix Knight
16th Broderick Duncan
29th Gavin Beard
1600m Run (freshman)
2nd Broderick Duncan
1600m Run
3rd Drew Burden
5th Maddox Knight
3200m Run
2nd Drew Burden
16th Luka Celik
110m Hurdles
15th Trashaun Smith
18th Nate Hodges
19th Rigoberto Noriega
300m Hurdles
16th Nate Hodges
17th Brayden Reeder
19th Rigoberto Noriega
4x100m Relay
11th
4x200m Relay
18th
4x400m Relay (Freshman)
8th
4x400m Relay
17th
4x800m Relay
3rd
High Jump
13th Trashaun Smith
Triple Jump
18 Desmone Ardizzone
30th Ashtin Cessey
Shot Put
44th Michael Bailey
45th Skylar Minton
Discus
23rd Garrett Poole
36th Michael Bailey
The Hopkins Central Tri-Meet was held last night featuring the Maroon, the Storm and the Caldwell County Tigers. That was the first meet of the season for Hopkins County Central.
Full results of that meet were not in as of press time. We will have the results in our Saturday edition.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.