The 2022 track and field season is underway. Madisonville-North Hopkins already has a couple of meets under their belts, while the Hopkins County Central team was scheduled to get the season started last night.

On Saturday March 19, runners Joy Alexander and Drew Burden represented the Madisonville-North Hopkins track team at the KytrackXC.com 5K Showdown at North Oldham High School in Goshen, KY. Alexander placed 5th in the girls 5,000 meter run in 18:56.02. Burden was 17tn the boys race, finishing in 16:13.57.

The rest of the Maroon track and field team were in Henderson that day for the Colonel Classic.

Results from that meet were:

GIRLS

100m Dash

19th Maria Diaz

20th Madisyn Johnson

200m Dash

16th Kinsey Yates

19th Riley Branson

400m Dash

17th Nyssa Poustka

18th Madisyn Johnson

1600m Run

11th Laci Ray

3200m run

4th Katie Gillette

100m Hurdles

12th Leila Baker

4X100m Relay

10th

4x200m Relay

8th

4x400m Relay

7th

Long Jump

22nd Azrielle Tandy

23rd Shacarri Norman

Triple Jump

12th Shacarri Norman

Discus

10th Myla Hughes

12th Nyssa Loustka

Shot Put

13th Myla Hughes

15th Nyssa Poustka

BOYS

100m Dash

15th Revin Smith

16th Brayden Smith

200m Dash

15th Terrence Flowers

19th Canie Armstrad

400m Dash

6th Christian Hughes

800m Run

5th Maddox Knight

15th Broderick Duncan

17th Gavin Beard

1,600m Run

4th Maddox Knight

9th Broderick Duncan

3,200m Run

4th Lucas Offutt

5th Dakota Evans

9th Luka Celik

110m Hurdles

13th Nate Hodges

300m hurdles

10th Isaac Massamore

4x100m Relay

7th

4x200m Relay

9th

4x400m Relay

6th

4x800m Relay

4th

Long Jump

15th Canie Armstead

18th Desmone Ardizzone

Triple Jump

8th Desmone Ardizzone

16th Ashtin Vessey

Discus

8th Garrett Poole

15th Michael Bailey

Shot Put

12th Garrett Poole

14th Detreyvon Sanchez

Last Saturday the Maroons headed to Benton for the Marshall County Invitational of the South. Madisonville finished 14th out of 23 teams in the girls rankings and 11th out of 19 teams on the boys’ side.

The individual results were:

GIRLS

100m Dash

27th Myla Hughes

36rd Nyssa Poustka

50th Maria Diaz

200m Dash

40th Kinsey Yates

43rd Emma Evans

400m Dash

28th Nyssa Poustka

33rd Emma Evans

800m Run

2nd Joy Alexander

31st Emily Strahl

1600m Run

1st Joy Alexander

4x100m Relay

12th

4x200m Relay

13th

4x400m Relay

12th

Shot Put

26th Myla Hughes

35th Nyssa Poustka

Discus

38th Myla Hughes

40th Nyssa Poustka

BOYS

100m Dash

29th Trevin Smith

31st Brayden Smith

32nd Louis Ampry

200m Dash

34th Louis Ampry

49th Brayden Reeder

400m Dash

29th Trashaun Smith

53rd Ashtin Vessey

56 Ernesto Quikana Mota

800m Run

9th Maddix Knight

16th Broderick Duncan

29th Gavin Beard

1600m Run (freshman)

2nd Broderick Duncan

1600m Run

3rd Drew Burden

5th Maddox Knight

3200m Run

2nd Drew Burden

16th Luka Celik

110m Hurdles

15th Trashaun Smith

18th Nate Hodges

19th Rigoberto Noriega

300m Hurdles

16th Nate Hodges

17th Brayden Reeder

19th Rigoberto Noriega

4x100m Relay

11th

4x200m Relay

18th

4x400m Relay (Freshman)

8th

4x400m Relay

17th

4x800m Relay

3rd

High Jump

13th Trashaun Smith

Triple Jump

18 Desmone Ardizzone

30th Ashtin Cessey

Shot Put

44th Michael Bailey

45th Skylar Minton

Discus

23rd Garrett Poole

36th Michael Bailey

The Hopkins Central Tri-Meet was held last night featuring the Maroon, the Storm and the Caldwell County Tigers. That was the first meet of the season for Hopkins County Central.

Full results of that meet were not in as of press time. We will have the results in our Saturday edition.