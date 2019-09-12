Hopkins County Central has been battling the heat all week to prepare for Todd County Central on Friday. The Storm hope to notch their first win of the season this week after a rough stretch to open play.
Todd County enters week four with a 3-0 record, including a forfeit win over Fort Knox that was just awarded to the Rebels yesterday by the KHSAA. The game at Fort Knox wasn't played due to a lack of an officiating crew. The situation had been under administrative review.
In the two games Todd County Central did play, they won their season opener at Calloway County 21-20 and won their home opener against Fort Campbell 51-27.
"They have a good running game this year," Central head coach Stephen Wood said. "They also throw when they need to, and they're really efficient at throwing the ball. They've also got some size to them. They're pretty big and their running back is big and strong. Their run game is their bread and butter."
Central will enter Friday night 0-3 with mental mistakes, turnovers and penalties hurting the Storm the past couple of games against Union County and Muhlenberg County.
"We're still trying to clean things up," Wood said. "You can see that we have improved in some areas of the game."
"We went over our individual mistakes and graded ourselves," Adrian Stringer said. "We didn't have very good grades, so I think this week we're going to make sure that we work on ourselves because if we do our job individually, everyone will do their job. We're hoping for A's and B's next week, no F's."
The offensive line has been improving over the
season as they try to protect Stringer and give him time in the pocket to make plays.
"I think we're improving very well," Devin Pierce said. "We're working better as a team and getting smarter on the line."
The linemen have also been working on mistakes they've been making, most notably a high snap that went over the head of punter Chase Garrett last week at Muhlenberg County, resulting in a turnover inside the Central 10-yard line.
"We're usually hesitating to rush in," Pierce said. "But we need to calm down and really think going into plays."
Central has also been struggling to keep players on the field healthy. Wood said there was one position last week at Muhlenberg County where they had to rely on the third string.
"We're trying to take care of ourselves to stay healthy," Pierce said. "Drink a lot of water when it's hot, go to bed at a decent time, don't stay up really late and try to run every weekend."
Last time these two teams met was in week four of the 2018 season, where Central won 19-6 at home over the Rebels.
"They've lost some starters from last year and we lost some guys too," Stringer said. "They used to have a really fast back and now they go for more of a power running game up the middle."
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Todd County Central.
