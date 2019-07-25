Local Sports
Friday
Baseball
Ohio Valley League Playoffs: Madisonville Miners at Hoptown Hoppers- 7 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, July 25
AUTO RACING
Formula One: The German Grand Prix, practice session 1, Germany- ESPN2 3:55 a.m. (Friday)
CYCLING
Tour de France: Stage 18, 129 miles, Embrun to Valloire, France- NBCSN 6 a.m.
GOLF
LPGA Tour Golf: The Evian Championship, first round, France- GOLF 4 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Open Championship, first round, England- GOLF 6 a.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: The Evian Championship, first round, France- GOLF 8:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Open Championship, first round, England- GOLF 10:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, first round, Memphis, Tenn.- GOLF 1 p.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, first round, Reno, Nev.- GOLF 6 p.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: The Evian Championship, second round, France- GOLF 4 a.m. (Friday)
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.- FS2 12 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
St. Louis at Pittsburgh OR San Diego at NY Mets (11 a.m.)- MLB 11:30 a.m.
NY Yankees at Boston OR Minnesota at Chicago (8 p.m.)- MLB 6 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Professional Fighters League: From Atlantic City, N.J.- ESPN2 8 p.m.
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
Day 2: From Peru- ESPNU 9 a.m.
SWIMMING
FINA World Championships: From South Korea (taped)- NBCSN 11 a.m.
FINA World Championships: From South Korea (taped)- NBCSN 11 p.m.
TBT BASKETBALL
Wichita Regional: Self Made vs. Sideline Cancer, Round 1, Wichita, Kan.- ESPN 6 p.m.
Wichita Regional: AfterShocks vs. Iowa Utd., Round 1, Wichita, Kan.- ESPN 8 p.m.
TENNIS
Orange County at Vegas- CBSSN 9 p.m.
WATER POLO
FINA World Championships: From Korea (taped)- NBCSN 6 p.m.
