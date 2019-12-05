Local Sports
Thursday
Girls Basketball
Dawson Springs vs. Lyon County- 6 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins a Union County- 7:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Dawson Springs at Fort Campbell- 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Boys Basketball
Marshall County Hoopfest: Madisonville North Hopkins at Marshall County- TBA
Girls Basketball
Hopkins County Central vs. Fairfield, Ill.- 7:30 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, December 5
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Award Show, Nashville, Tenn.- NBCSN 7 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Furman at Auburn- SEC 8 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Virginia at Rutgers- BTN 5 p.m.
Connecticut at Seton Hall- FS1 5:30 p.m.
Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Maryland at North Carolina State- ESPN 6 p.m.
Iowa State at Alabama- SEC 6 p.m.
Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Louisville at Ohio State- BTN 7 p.m.
Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Syracuse at Michigan- ESPN 8 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
NJCAA: Lackawanna vs. Mississippi Golf Coast, Championship, Pittsburg, Kan.- CBSSN 5 p.m.
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, First Round, Bel-Ombre, Mauritius- GOLF 2:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Second Round, New Providence, Bahamas- GOLF 12 p.m.
ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia: The Emirates Australian Open, Second Round, Sydney- GOLF 7 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Second Round, Bel-Ombre, Mauritius- GOLF 2:30 a.m. (Friday)
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
Prolific Prep (Calif.) at Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.)- ESPN2 8 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Houston at Toronto- NBA 6:30 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
Dallas at Chicago- FOX 7:20 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago- NFL 7:20 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Premier League: Brighton at Arsenal- NBCSN 1:30 p.m.
