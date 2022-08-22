The Lady Storm swept the competition over the weekend at the Smoky Mountain Cup tournament in Gatlinburg to claim victory in the Mount Sterling Division. The tournament run jumps Hopkins County Central to 5-1-1 on the season.
Things got started on Friday night with the Lady Storm Cumberland County from Crossville, TN 3-2. McKenzie Tucker booted in all three goals for Hopkins Central, while Brooklyn Clark had eight saves.
On Saturday the Lady Storm met Campbell County of Jackboro, TN, claiming a one-sided 8-1 victory. Lillie Melton, Priya Holmes and Lilly Armour each had two goals in the contest, with Elissa Adams and Taylor Posvic scoring one each. Clark had four saves from the goal, while Savannah Barnett had one.
The Lady Storm faced fellow Kentuckians on Sunday, downing Perry County 3-1. Clark had six saves while Holmes kicked in all three of the Lady Storm’s goals in the contest
That gave Holmes five goals in the tournament to boost her season total 14, which gives her 82 in her career.
Central will get a short break before hosting the Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons on Thursday at 7 p.m.
