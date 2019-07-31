Even though the Madisonville Miners struggled this season, the team had some individual highlights including a multi-home run game at Elmer Kelley Stadium, a combined no-hitter and a player getting drafted by a Major League team.
As a team, the Miners went 13-28 and finished in last place in the West Division, 12.5 games behind first place Hoptown. The team lost 11 games by five or more runs, including three games lost via the new 10-run mercy rule in the Ohio Valley League. Madisonville only won one game by the 10-run mercy rule back on June 4 at Dubois County.
The offense put double digits on the scoreboard four times, once in a 12-11 loss at Paducah on July 21.
Ben Teel, Jacob Council and Colton Olasin were the top three contributers with the bat this season. Teel had 164 plate appearances and finished with a .308 average. Teel also hit the most home runs on the team with four round trippers and had the most RBI's with 32.
Council also had a good season offensively with a .302 average, leading the team in runs scored
with 28 and in stolen bases with 10. Council is tied with Alex Rodriguez for the second most home runs on the team with three.
Rodriguez hit two of his home runs in one game in an 11-6 loss to Paducah on July 18 in front of the Madisonville fans at Elmer Kelley Stadium.
Colton Olasin was put in the leadoff spot most of the season because of his ability to get on base. He compiled an OBP of .424 in 33 games. Teel wasn't far behind in the same category with a .421 OBP in 40 games. Olasin also scored the second most runs on the team with 26. With the bat, he hit with a .297 average and drove in 14 RBI's.
The most notable offensive player for the Miners was Justin Washington, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 35th round. Even though Washington only played three games with the Miners, he sported a .500 average, and OPS of 1.083 and stole two bases. Since starting his professional career in the Arizona Rookie League, Washington has a .243 batting average, an OPS of .810, and three stolen bases in 15 games.
On the mound, Ryan Pierce and Griffin Lape were the top two starters in manager Joe Martinez' rotation. Pierce started nine games and Lape started seven.
Pierce had an ERA of 5.35 and a WHIP of 1.43 with a record of 2-2. Lape had an ERA of 10.21 and a WHIP of 2.11 with an 0-4 record.
Local product Justin Hallum pitched in five games, starting in four of them. The Oakland City University product had an ERA of 6.00 and a WHIP of 1.81 and a 1-1 record.
The highlight performance of the pitching staff came in game two of a double header at Muhlenberg County on July 5 as Zack Toth and Adam Weining combined for a no-hitter. The Miners won the game 2-0.
The season will also be noted for the weather that not only the Miners but the entire OVL had to battle. The Miners played a total of four double headers, including three twin bills in the span of five days from July 5-9.
The Miners were swept in first-round playoff action by the Hoptown Hoppers, but the team will be back at Elmer Kelley Stadium for the 2020 summer season.
