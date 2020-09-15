The Caldwell County Lady Tigers broke open a scoreless match with Hopkins County Central (2-1) Monday night in Princeton with three second-half goals to secure a win in a District 7 matchup.
The Lady Storm will return to the pitch Thursday when they travel to Paducah Tilghman for a 5:30 p.m. contest. On Saturday, Central will travel across town to play Madisonville North at 11:30 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL Madisonville improves to 4-0
The Lady Maroons improved to 4-0 Monday night with a hard-fought five-set win over University Heights Academy in Hopkinsville.
After dropping the first set 25-22, Madisonville won the next two sets, 25-20 and 25-11. UHA tied it up with a 25-14 fourth set win before North secured the match in the deciding set, 15-5.
Amya King had 22 assists and 18 digs in the contest, while Alexis Filehman added 26 digs. Kaitlyn Orange and Natalie Cooper connected on 10 and eight kills, respectively.
Hopkins Central (0-2) dropped a straight set match to Todd County Central in Elkton Monday — 25-11, 25-8. 25-6.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.