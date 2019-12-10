North tops McCracken, has perfect Hoopfest run

Madisonville North Hopkins stayed perfect on the young season Saturday by edging out McCracken County, 72-67, at the Marshall County Hoopfest.
Ksuan Casey set the pace for the Maroons, scoring 18 points while pulling down eight rebounds. The rest of the team followed suit as four different North players found themselves in double figures.
Keshawn Stone chipped in 15 points, while Kenny White added 13 points and eight rebounds to get the hard-fought victory.
The win puts the Maroons at 3-0 for the season and marks the team's third straight victory over a ranked opponent. Head coach Matt Beshear set up a gauntlet to begin his season, and his team has responded.
North opened the season handling Bowling Green, 69-61, before beating Marshall County, 67-57, Friday night and closing out the stretch with a five-point victory over the Mustangs.
The voters have taken notice, as the Maroons now sit second in the Courier-Journal KHSAA rankings one spot behind Louisville Male.
On Saturday, the Maroons showed they still have poise closing out a close game to clinch a perfect 2-0 trip to Benton.
The Maroons were stuck in a tight game early, finding themselves down 13-12 at the end of the first quarter, but quickly found some offense to provide some separation. North outscored McCracken 25-15 in the second quarter to take a 37-28 at the break.
North lost a lot of their good work in the third when the Mustangs went on a 17-11 run. Casey flexed his muscles down low, going on a personal 8-0 run to put the Maroon's ahead for good in the final two minutes of play.
Casey was awarded the game MVP by the Hoopfest after the game for his role in the victory.
Next up will be a 7:30 p.m. tip with
See North/Page B2
north
Christian County tonight at Maroon Gym.
Anyone interest in buying a season pass to follow North may contact the Maroons' Athletic Director Brian Bivens at the high school by calling 270-825-6017.
