After a disappointing loss to open the season, the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons have gone on a three-game winning streak that moves them to 3-1 on the season thanks to a 35-19 victory over Christian County at home on Friday.

The Colonels struck first pounding in a touchdown on their first drive to take a 7-0 early lead, but the Maroons didn’t let that bother them.

The Maroons marched right up the field with Maroon Markezz Hightower carrying the ball to the end-zone and Kicker Ivan Juarez adding the point after to tie the game 7-7.

Quarterback Anias Mitchell got the next score for the Maroons on a quarterback keeper and with the point after by Juarez the Maroons would take the lead 14-7.

Christian County would score again with 2:14 left in the half after Quarterback Jordan Miles ran the ball in the end-zone but the Maroon defense would block the extra point and go into halftime with a narrow 14-13 lead.

Christian County added six more points in the second half but the Maroons proved to be to much for the Colonels, winning 35-19.

Maroon Quarterback Anias Mitchell had 12 completions for 151 passing yards and 39 yards on the ground, resulting in two touchdowns for the Maroons. Markezz Hightower rushed for 131 yards with two touchdowns and Lane Bowles rushed for 25 yards with one touchdown.

Tremaine Lovan finished with nine yards rushing and 56 yards receiving. He was one-for-one through the uprights. Ivan Juarez finished the night four-for-four in point after attempts . As a team the Maroons had 204 rushing yards and 151 passing yards for the night.

This Friday the Maroons will travel to Daviess County to take on the Panthers who are 2-2. The two teams have split their last two meetings, with Madisonville winning 52-15 in 2019 and Daviess County taking the win last year at 49-22.